Waukegan police investigating human remains found in wooded area
Police received a phone call about 4:30 p.m. from a passer-by who believed he came across skeletal remains at Tenth Street and South Lewis Avenue, Cmdr. Joe Florip said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Sat
|keepinithonest
|1
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Joel
|13
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
|Waukegan steel
|Mar 13
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|comment
|Mar 7
|dislodged
|1
|Zion Upscale Resale (May '14)
|Mar 7
|justaguy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC