Waukegan man charged in attempted bank robbery
According to a police report, officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the area of TCF bank on the 900 block of North Green Bay Road after a report of a man with a gun. Witnesses provided a description, and a few blocks away officers spotted Connie Downey, 68, of the 300 block of Lake Street in Waukegan.
