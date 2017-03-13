Vanilla Crop Seen Damaged by Worst Ma...

Vanilla Crop Seen Damaged by Worst Madagascar Storm in 13 Years

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

The worst tropical cyclone in 13 years to strike Madagascar may push up already record prices for vanilla beans that are used to flavor everything from cafe lattes to ice cream. The storm that killed at least 78 people in the Indian Ocean island nation last week may have damaged as much as 30 percent of the crop, according to David van der Walde, director at Aust & Hachmann Canada Ltd., the world's oldest vanilla company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waukegan steel Mon Hugh Girrod 2
Oral sex Sun yomama7777 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Mar 7 justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mar 7 justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC