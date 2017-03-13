Two Waukegan men arrested in Gurnee r...

Two Waukegan men arrested in Gurnee robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

Two Waukegan men who attempted to steal a purse and took several cell phones from people in a parked car Thursday have been charged, Gurnee police said. Orlando Arroyo, 21, is charged with robbery, vehicular invasion, burglary and aggravated battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waukegan steel Mar 13 Hugh Girrod 2
Oral sex Mar 12 yomama7777 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Mar 7 justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mar 7 justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC