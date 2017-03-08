Three arrested after anti-theft device disables stolen car
Two Lake County men and a juvenile were arrested Monday after they attempted to flee police in a stolen car, only to have their escape foiled by the vehicle's anti-theft device, authorities said. The arrests came after Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 12900 block of West Wakefield Drive near Beach Park at 5:45 a.m. Monday for a person reporting that a 2013 Buick Verano was stolen overnight.
