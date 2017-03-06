Rundgren, McCreery to perform in May at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan

Country star and Season 10 winner of "American Idol" Scotty McCreery comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, May 11. Todd Rundgren performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Tickets are $39.50-$95. "American Idol" Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Tickets are $32.50-$59.50.

