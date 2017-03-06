Rundgren, McCreery to perform in May at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan
Country star and Season 10 winner of "American Idol" Scotty McCreery comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, May 11. Todd Rundgren performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Tickets are $39.50-$95. "American Idol" Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Tickets are $32.50-$59.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|comment
|10 hr
|dislodged
|1
|Zion Upscale Resale (May '14)
|12 hr
|justaguy
|3
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|justaguy
|37
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 3
|Keepinithonest
|13
|Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07)
|Mar 2
|Sade Moore
|4
|scam
|Feb 28
|usmarshals
|1
|Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic...
|Feb 23
|A real man not a ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC