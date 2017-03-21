Police seek suspects in armed robbery...

Police seek suspects in armed robbery of Waukegan store

According to police, officers responded about 10 p.m. Saturday to the reported holdup in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue. An employee told officers two masked men, one armed with a handgun, had robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

