Police help hawk escape parking garage

Police help hawk escape parking garage

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

This Cooper's hawk got trapped inside the parking garage recently at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus and was rescued by CLC police. This Cooper's hawk got trapped inside the parking garage recently at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus and was rescued by CLC police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oral sex Fri Denny 1
Waukegan steel Fri Senior 1
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Mar 7 justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mar 7 justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC