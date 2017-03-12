Police help hawk escape parking garage
This Cooper's hawk got trapped inside the parking garage recently at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus and was rescued by CLC police. This Cooper's hawk got trapped inside the parking garage recently at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus and was rescued by CLC police.
