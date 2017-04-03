One arrested after Waukegan robbery
A Waukegan man was arrested late Thursday night after a city police officer saw an armed robbery at Little Fort Liquors, 2727 Washington St. The officer was in the area because of several recent armed robberies there and saw two men rob the store, police said in a news release. One was armed with a pistol.
