Olivia Newton-John to perform at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan
Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John will bring hits such as "Physical," "Magic" and more to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Tickets are $49.50 to $99.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 17. Call 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com .
