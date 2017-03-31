Officials might be homing in on identity of skeletal remains found in Waukegan

The section of the Greenbelt Forest Preserve where skeletal human remains were discovered on March 22. Skeletal remains recently discovered in a portion of the Greenbelt Forest Preserve on the southwest side of Waukegan might belong to a local woman, according to authorities. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said that after a preliminary investigation and examination of the bones by a dental forensics expert and an anthropologist, it is believed the remains may belong to a woman who lived in the area and had been reported missing in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.