Officials might be homing in on ident...

Officials might be homing in on identity of skeletal remains found in Waukegan

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The section of the Greenbelt Forest Preserve where skeletal human remains were discovered on March 22. Skeletal remains recently discovered in a portion of the Greenbelt Forest Preserve on the southwest side of Waukegan might belong to a local woman, according to authorities. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said that after a preliminary investigation and examination of the bones by a dental forensics expert and an anthropologist, it is believed the remains may belong to a woman who lived in the area and had been reported missing in the past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 29 Livinamerica 14
Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u... Mar 25 keepinithonest 1
Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste... Mar 23 Nuri Harrigan dik... 1
Oral sex Mar 22 bustanut 3
Waukegan steel Mar 13 Hugh Girrod 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at March 31 at 4:34PM CDT

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC