Names of 2 cops involved in fatal St. Paul shooting released

Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday after police say they were called to a report of a violent domestic incident. Authorities say Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce fired their weapons after Handy pointed a handgun at them twice after they told him to drop it.

