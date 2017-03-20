Names of 2 cops involved in fatal St. Paul shooting released
Twenty-nine-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy, of Waukegan, Illinois, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday after police say they were called to a report of a violent domestic incident. Authorities say Officers Mikko Norman and Nathaniel Younce fired their weapons after Handy pointed a handgun at them twice after they told him to drop it.
