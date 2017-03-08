Music notes: Cheap Trick just wants you to want them
For over 40 years, Rockford's Cheap Trick has sustained the popularity of some of its most winning songs, including the ever-catchy "I Want You To Want Me," the power-pop fantasy "Dream Police" and the earworm-worthy "Surrender." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees pay a visit to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre Saturday, March 11. VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available.
