Motley-Cunningham battle extends beyond primary with vote to explore audit
Outgoing Waukegan Mayor Wayne Motley on Monday night gave the man who bested him in last week's Democratic primary - Ald. Sam Cunningham, 1st - what he wanted, calling on the City Council to vote on taking the first step toward a forensic audit of the city's finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|comment
|14 hr
|dislodged
|1
|Zion Upscale Resale (May '14)
|17 hr
|justaguy
|3
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|justaguy
|37
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 3
|Keepinithonest
|13
|Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07)
|Mar 2
|Sade Moore
|4
|scam
|Feb 28
|usmarshals
|1
|Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic...
|Feb 23
|A real man not a ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC