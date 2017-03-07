Motley-Cunningham battle extends beyo...

Motley-Cunningham battle extends beyond primary with vote to explore audit

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Outgoing Waukegan Mayor Wayne Motley on Monday night gave the man who bested him in last week's Democratic primary - Ald. Sam Cunningham, 1st - what he wanted, calling on the City Council to vote on taking the first step toward a forensic audit of the city's finances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
comment 14 hr dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) 17 hr justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) 17 hr justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
scam Feb 28 usmarshals 1
News Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic... Feb 23 A real man not a ... 2
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC