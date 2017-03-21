Mother of man killed by St. Paul poli...

Mother of man killed by St. Paul police: 'They have to live with what they've done'

Kim Handy Jones attended the vigil for her son Cordale on the corner of Seventh and Sinnen where he was killed by police after a domestic dispute call. In a raw outpouring of emotion, the mother of Cordale Quinn Handy held a curbside vigil Sunday afternoon at the spot where her 29-year-old son was fatally shot early Wednesday by St. Paul police officers responding to a domestic violence call.

