Mickey Thomas, Lou Gramm among new Genesee shows

Mickey Thomas, Lou Gramm among new Genesee shows

Mickey Thomas of Starship is on the bill for "A Night of Symphonic Rock" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, June 1. Terri Nunn of Berlin is on the bill for "A Night of Symphonic Rock" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, June 1. Former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm is on the bill for "A Night of Symphonic Rock" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, June 1. Chuck Negron is featured in the 2017 edition of "The Happy Together Tour" playing at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, Aug. 24, and at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, Aug. 25. The Turtles return as one of the headlining acts on "The Happy Together Tour" playing at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, Aug. 24, and at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, Aug. 25. Mickey Thomas of Starship, former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm and Terri Nunn of Berlin all perform on the ... (more)

