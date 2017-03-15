Lake-effect system dumps nearly 8 inches of snow on Chicago
After two days of pummeling by a lake-effect system, nearly 8 inches of snow had piled up in Chicago by Tuesday evening. A lake-effect snow warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday in northwest Indiana, which could see up to a foot of snow in parts of Porter County, according to the National Weather Service.
