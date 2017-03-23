Lake County launching campaign to prevent child abuse
The Blue Kids Lake County campaign, which aims to cherish children, support families and build strong communities, will kick off at noon Tuesday, March 28, just days before the onset of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The public is invited to join social service and community leaders in the lobby of the Lake County courthouse, 18 N. County St., Waukegan, for the event.
