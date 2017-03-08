Ill. woman fights animal abuse, abandonment

Driven since a child to shelter and care for animals, Cari Clark's spare time and money is largely devoted to them, whether getting up in the middle of the night to help rescue a displaced dog or opening her Beach Park home to foster pets. Clark, 51, has rescued an estimated 50 or more dogs and cats, and fostered 19 until permanent homes could be found for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.