Ill. woman fights animal abuse, aband...

Ill. woman fights animal abuse, abandonment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Driven since a child to shelter and care for animals, Cari Clark's spare time and money is largely devoted to them, whether getting up in the middle of the night to help rescue a displaced dog or opening her Beach Park home to foster pets. Clark, 51, has rescued an estimated 50 or more dogs and cats, and fostered 19 until permanent homes could be found for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waukegan steel 11 hr Hugh Girrod 2
Oral sex 14 hr yomama7777 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Mar 7 justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mar 7 justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC