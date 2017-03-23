Fliers attacking May cause stir after...

Fliers attacking May cause stir after otherwise cordial Waukegan mayoral debate

Waukegan mayoral candidates Lisa May and Sam Cunningham on stage at a forum hosted by Waukegan High School AP government students on Wednesday, March 22. Waukegan mayoral candidates Lisa May and Sam Cunningham on stage at a forum hosted by Waukegan High School AP government students on Wednesday, March 22. Aldermen Sam Cunningham, 1st, and Lisa May, 7th, listened politely to each other's policy positions during a mayoral forum Wednesday evening at Waukegan High School's Brookside Campus that went over quite civilly. They found moments of agreement, and they shook hands and posed for pictures together when it was over.

