FBI investigating Naperville bank robbery
Bank of America at 1301 E. Ogden Ave. was robbed about 9:15 a.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. The suspect is described as a tall black man in his late 30s wearing a black leather coat and sunglasses.
