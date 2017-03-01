Environmental film festival opens Saturday in Lake County
The One Earth Film Festival will present five films focused on the environment beginning Saturday, March 4, at several locations in Lake County. The fest screens thought-provoking films that shed light on vital issues and highlight effective solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 3
|Keepinithonest
|13
|Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07)
|Mar 2
|Sade Moore
|4
|scam
|Feb 28
|usmarshals
|1
|Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic...
|Feb 23
|A real man not a ...
|2
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|What Are The Limits On Backyard Livestock In Ch...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|2
|Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen...
|Feb 16
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC