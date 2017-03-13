Donate prom dresses

Hastings Lake YMCA in Lindenhurst is partnering with the YWCA for "A Dress to Remember" from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the Hinkston Park field house and fitness center, 800 Baldwin Ave., Waukegan. Gently used formal dresses will be offered for $20 for events such as proms, dances and formals.

