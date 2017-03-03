Construction worker hurt after falling at Waukegan courthouse project
A construction worker was reported to be in good condition after falling from the seventh foor to the sixth floor of a Lake County courthouse tower under construction in downtown Waukegan A construction worker was reported to be in good condition after falling from the seventh foor to the sixth floor of a Lake County courthouse tower under construction in downtown Waukegan A steel worker was in good condition after he fell from the seventh floor to the sixth floor at the criminal courts building under construction in downtown Waukegan on Thursday, March 2, and rescuers used a construction crane to get him to the ground and an ambulance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|Keepinithonest
|13
|Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Sade Moore
|4
|scam
|Feb 28
|usmarshals
|1
|Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic...
|Feb 23
|A real man not a ...
|2
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|What Are The Limits On Backyard Livestock In Ch...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|2
|Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen...
|Feb 16
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC