College of Lake County police want to use 'better alternative' for minor crime

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Minor crimes committed on College of Lake County property in two villages would be referred to a more-forgiving court system under tentative agreements approved by board members. CLC police officers would be able to enforce the law by using local ordinances from Grayslake and Vernon Hills, instead of always issuing state misdemeanor charges for less-serious offenses heard in Lake County circuit court.

