College of Lake County police want to use 'better alternative' for minor crime
Minor crimes committed on College of Lake County property in two villages would be referred to a more-forgiving court system under tentative agreements approved by board members. CLC police officers would be able to enforce the law by using local ordinances from Grayslake and Vernon Hills, instead of always issuing state misdemeanor charges for less-serious offenses heard in Lake County circuit court.
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah Witness is a Dangerous CULT - Keep ... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 29
|Livinamerica
|14
|Waukegan’s ties to Mexican town may be tested u...
|Mar 25
|keepinithonest
|1
|Buy an illegal passport with a chili mac at Ste...
|Mar 23
|Nuri Harrigan dik...
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 22
|bustanut
|3
|Waukegan steel
|Mar 13
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|comment
|Mar 7
|dislodged
|1
