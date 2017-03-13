CLC board candidates to appear at March 14 forum in Waukegan

A candidates forum for the College of Lake County Board of Trustees April 4 election will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Lakeshore Campus, Waukegan.College of Lake County A candidates forum for the College of Lake County Board of Trustees April 4 election will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Lakeshore Campus, 1 N. Genesee St., Room NG008, Waukegan. The forum is being sponsored by the CLC Student Government Association and the College of Lake County Federation of Teachers Political Action Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.