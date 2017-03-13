CLC board candidates to appear at Mar...

CLC board candidates to appear at March 14 forum in Waukegan

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Daily Herald

A candidates forum for the College of Lake County Board of Trustees April 4 election will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Lakeshore Campus, Waukegan.College of Lake County A candidates forum for the College of Lake County Board of Trustees April 4 election will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Lakeshore Campus, 1 N. Genesee St., Room NG008, Waukegan. The forum is being sponsored by the CLC Student Government Association and the College of Lake County Federation of Teachers Political Action Committee.

