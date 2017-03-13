Busy weekend for Waukegan firefighters: fires strike residences, restaurant
A ladder truck pours water on the roof of the Paragon Restaurant on Grand Avenue in Waukegan early Monday, March 13. Firefighters were also attacking the fire from the back of the building. A ladder truck pours water on the roof of the Paragon Restaurant on Grand Avenue in Waukegan early Monday, March 13. Firefighters were also attacking the fire from the back of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukegan steel
|17 hr
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|Oral sex
|20 hr
|yomama7777
|2
|comment
|Mar 7
|dislodged
|1
|Zion Upscale Resale (May '14)
|Mar 7
|justaguy
|3
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Mar 7
|justaguy
|37
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 3
|Keepinithonest
|13
|Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07)
|Mar 2
|Sade Moore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC