Busy weekend for Waukegan firefighter...

Busy weekend for Waukegan firefighters: fires strike residences, restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A ladder truck pours water on the roof of the Paragon Restaurant on Grand Avenue in Waukegan early Monday, March 13. Firefighters were also attacking the fire from the back of the building. A ladder truck pours water on the roof of the Paragon Restaurant on Grand Avenue in Waukegan early Monday, March 13. Firefighters were also attacking the fire from the back of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waukegan steel 17 hr Hugh Girrod 2
Oral sex 20 hr yomama7777 2
comment Mar 7 dislodged 1
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Mar 7 justaguy 3
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Mar 7 justaguy 37
Local Politics Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14) Mar 3 Keepinithonest 13
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) Mar 2 Sade Moore 4
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake County was issued at March 13 at 2:52PM CDT

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC