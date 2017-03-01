Boy stabbed at Waukegan grocery store

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Daily Herald

A teenage boy went to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed during a fight at a Waukegan grocery store. Police have one person in custody and believe the attack was a random act of violence, authorities said in a news release Wednesday night.

