Boy stabbed at Waukegan grocery store
A teenage boy went to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed during a fight at a Waukegan grocery store. Police have one person in custody and believe the attack was a random act of violence, authorities said in a news release Wednesday night.
