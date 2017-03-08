Attorneys seek new trial in terrorism...

Attorneys seek new trial in terrorism threat case

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Defense attorneys for a California man convicted of making terrorist threats in Lake County have filed a motion requesting a retroactive evaluation to determine if he was mentally fit at the time of his trial. The motion comes after Daniel Pederson, 35, has twice been found unfit for a sentencing hearing by Lake County Circuit Judge Mark Levitt, and is already waiting for a professional evaluation and treatment to restore him to fitness for sentencing.

