Attorneys seek new trial in terrorism threat case
Defense attorneys for a California man convicted of making terrorist threats in Lake County have filed a motion requesting a retroactive evaluation to determine if he was mentally fit at the time of his trial. The motion comes after Daniel Pederson, 35, has twice been found unfit for a sentencing hearing by Lake County Circuit Judge Mark Levitt, and is already waiting for a professional evaluation and treatment to restore him to fitness for sentencing.
