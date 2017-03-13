Armed men rob Waukegan Dunkin' Donuts
According to police, officers were called to the business in the 1800 block of North Lewis Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for a reported An employee told officers two masked men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the business and demanded cash. they received an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waukegan steel
|Mar 13
|Hugh Girrod
|2
|Oral sex
|Mar 12
|yomama7777
|2
|comment
|Mar 7
|dislodged
|1
|Zion Upscale Resale (May '14)
|Mar 7
|justaguy
|3
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Mar 7
|justaguy
|37
|Do you approve of Sam Cunningham as Alderman? (Aug '14)
|Mar 3
|Keepinithonest
|13
|Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07)
|Mar 2
|Sade Moore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC