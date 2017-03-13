April 4: CLC sponsors Adult Education...

April 4: CLC sponsors Adult Education Student Success Fair

Explore medical and other careers at a Student Success Fair April 4 at the College of Lake County Lakeshore Campus in Waukegan.College of Lake County To explore your future career options and employment resources, come to the Student Success Fair sponsored by College of Lake County Adult Basic Education, GED and ESL division April 4. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the CLC Lakeshore Campus, 1 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Attendees can meet career program faculty, learn about career certificates by attending short information sessions and speak with CLC staff from advising, counseling and Career and Job Placement Center.

