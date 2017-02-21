Waukegan's Genesee Theatre welcomes classic pop bands

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan announced tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 21, for May concerts featuring 1960s favorites Blood Sweat & Tears with special guest Allen Stone, and for the Cornerstones of Rock tour made up of onetime pop mainstays The Ides of March and The Buckinghams , along with The Cryan' Shames, The Shadows of Knight and The New Colony Six. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, online at geneseetheatre.com or by phone at 982-2787.

