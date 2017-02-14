Waukegan stabbing suspect held on $1 million bail
A 23-year-old Waukegan man who police say was involved in a stabbing Friday at a local McDonald's is being held on $1 million bail. Officers on Tuesday spotted Luis M. Medina, of the 700 block of Hickory Street, wearing the same clothing and black mask from the stabbing last week in downtown Waukegan, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|7 hr
|RAHRAHlizardShyt
|5
|Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|Falopia W
|36
|Waukegan Tire
|Feb 11
|joseconsacowow
|1
|Feb 10
|Jimiano
|1
|comment
|Feb 5
|noinjuns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC