Waukegan stabbing suspect held on $1 million bail

A 23-year-old Waukegan man who police say was involved in a stabbing Friday at a local McDonald's is being held on $1 million bail. Officers on Tuesday spotted Luis M. Medina, of the 700 block of Hickory Street, wearing the same clothing and black mask from the stabbing last week in downtown Waukegan, authorities said.

