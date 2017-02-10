Waukegan police: Man stabbed multiple...

Waukegan police: Man stabbed multiple times in attack inside McDonald's

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Waukegan police released this photo of a suspect in a stabbing reported at the McDonald's in the 300 block of North Sheridan Road on Feb. 10. Waukegan police released this photo of a suspect in a stabbing reported at the McDonald's in the 300 block of North Sheridan Road on Feb. 10. A man was reportedly stabbed at a McDonald's in the 300 block of North Sheridan Road in Waukegan on Friday morning, according to Waukegan police. Officers responded to a call reporting the stabbing about 11:55 a.m., police said.

