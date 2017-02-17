Waukegan police gang unit raids net a...

Waukegan police gang unit raids net arrests, guns and drugs

The Waukegan Police Department's Gang Intelligence Unit raided two homes Thursday, making two arrests and recovering firearms, drugs and money, according to a statement released Friday. Police report that at about 1:40 p.m., detectives from the gang unit entered a single-family residence in the 1600 block of 13th Street in connection with a weapons investigation.

