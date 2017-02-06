Waukegan National Airport officials seek rights for forest preserve property
The Lake County Forest Preserve District is willing to consider granting rights to about 52 acres as part of a proposed new runway at the Waukegan National Airport. Members of the forest board's planning committee on Monday informally agreed to craft a nonbinding letter of intent with the Waukegan Port District regarding the project, although that wouldn't necessarily translate to future formal support.
