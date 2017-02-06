Waukegan basketball player killed, several passengers injured in Zion crash
A 17-year-old Waukegan High School sophomore died following an early Saturday morning accident in Zion where Flight for Life was utilized and several patients were taken to the hospital, according to authorities. Zion police said they will be issuing a statement on Tuesday.
