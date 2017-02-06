Waukegan basketball player killed, se...

Waukegan basketball player killed, several passengers injured in Zion crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 17-year-old Waukegan High School sophomore died following an early Saturday morning accident in Zion where Flight for Life was utilized and several patients were taken to the hospital, according to authorities. Zion police said they will be issuing a statement on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
comment Feb 5 noinjuns 1
News You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako... Feb 5 RahRahLizardShyt 4
Zion Upscale Resale (May '14) Feb 5 Ben Derover 2
News Butt Out: Hundreds Expected To Moon Trump Tower... Feb 3 Mucus and snot 5
TX black truck Jan 31 aceventura 1
News Rahm stops by O'Hare in solidarity with immigra... Jan 31 MAGA 2
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Jan 30 Notuhappily 34
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC