Wanted Lake County father, son captured

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force last week apprehended a wanted father and son who had avoided capture since the summer of 2016, authorities said Monday. Jayrell D. Gaines, 25, of the 2100 block of Lorraine Ave, Waukegan, had an active $200,000 arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance out of Waukegan, authorities said.

