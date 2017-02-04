Trump's policies strain decades-old t...

Trump's policies strain decades-old ties binding a Mexican village to Waukegan

For decades, the defining aspiration of residents of the Mexican village of Tonatico has been to leave for Waukegan, Illinois. Now, President Donald Trump's policies have strained those bonds.

