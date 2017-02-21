Suburban Chicago Kmart begins transformation into innovative new school
After many months of planning and fundraising, a project to convert an empty Waukegan, Illinois Kmart store into a new campus for Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep is underway. With preliminary interior demolition inside the 115,000-square-foot vacant big box store moving now forward, the site at 3110 Belvidere Road prepares to eventually serve over 400 students from families with limited financial resources.
