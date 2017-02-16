Reminisce about the Grayslake Outdoor Theater Feb. 18
The Grayslake Outdoor Theater is gone but it will not be forgotten by those attending a Reminisce Session hosted by the Grayslake Historical Society at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Former employees, along with people who watched the movies in their cars and trucks, will join to share and relive their memories.
