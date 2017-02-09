Northern States Financial Corporation Reports 2016 Net Income of $2.1 million

The Company's net income for 2016 was positively impacted by the reversal of a portion of the Company's deferred tax allowance which allowed the booking of a $1.0 million tax credit during the fourth quarter of 2016. Partially offsetting this increase in net income was stock compensation expense of $840,000, as stock awards were issued during the fourth quarter of 2016 pursuant to the stockholder-approved 2015 Restricted Stock Plan. In 2015, the Company recognized a $21.7 million tax credit due to the reversal of a significant portion of the Company's deferred tax allowance and had no stock compensation expense, resulting in net income available to stockholders of $23.1 million or $0.26 per share for 2015.

