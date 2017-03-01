Music notes: Genesee readies for the ...

Music notes: Genesee readies for the guitars of Warrant, Dokken, Firehouse

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Daily Herald

You couldn't flip radio stations during the 1980s and early '90s without getting sucked in by some metal-influenced glam-rock or hair-metal anthem. Prepare to have your face melted by the screaming guitars and powerful vocals of Dokken, Warrant and Firehouse when three of the most prevalent bands of the era come together for one big show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shaw shooting suspect remains hospitalized (Jul '07) 8 hr Sade Moore 4
scam Feb 28 usmarshals 1
News Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic... Feb 23 A real man not a ... 2
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
News What Are The Limits On Backyard Livestock In Ch... Feb 21 USA-1 2
News Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen... Feb 16 Trump is the man 1
News Battle Of The Boycotts In Waukegan, Illinois (Jul '07) Feb 15 Daniel 8
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC