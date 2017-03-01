Music notes: Genesee readies for the guitars of Warrant, Dokken, Firehouse
You couldn't flip radio stations during the 1980s and early '90s without getting sucked in by some metal-influenced glam-rock or hair-metal anthem. Prepare to have your face melted by the screaming guitars and powerful vocals of Dokken, Warrant and Firehouse when three of the most prevalent bands of the era come together for one big show.
