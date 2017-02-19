Lester: Rooney working as high school...

Lester: Rooney working as high school teacher and state senator

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Former Rolling Meadows Mayor Tim Rooney has been on the job as both a high school social studies teacher and a new state senator after working out an arrangement with Leyden High School District 212 . After Rooney was appointed to replace state Sen. Matt Murphy of Palatine last October, school officials paired him with first-year social studies teacher Emmett O'Keefe, Rooney tells me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako... 2 hr RAHRAHlizardShyt 5
News Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s... Mon former democrat 1
News What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct? Mon lol 1
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Sat Falopia W 36
Waukegan Tire Feb 11 joseconsacowow 1
Feb 10 Jimiano 1
comment Feb 5 noinjuns 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC