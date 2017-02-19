Lester: Rooney working as high school teacher and state senator

Former Rolling Meadows Mayor Tim Rooney has been on the job as both a high school social studies teacher and a new state senator after working out an arrangement with Leyden High School District 212 . After Rooney was appointed to replace state Sen. Matt Murphy of Palatine last October, school officials paired him with first-year social studies teacher Emmett O'Keefe, Rooney tells me.

