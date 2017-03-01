Lake County carjacking suspect captured in Detroit

A Lake County man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Waukegan was captured last week in Detroit, Lake County Sheriff's police said Tuesday. Timothy R. Adams, 34, of the 2200 block of Kristan Avenue, North Chicago, was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service-Detroit Fugitive Task Force, which had been tipped off to his presence by the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Team, authorities said.

