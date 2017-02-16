Lake County Board supports plan to ask voters if they want to pick chairman
A proposal to let voters decide if they should directly elect the Lake County Board chairman gained the board's support Tuesday. Commissioners voted unanimously to request an amendment to legislation already in the state Senate that seeks to change how the chairman is chosen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Battle Of The Boycotts In Waukegan, Illinois (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Daniel
|8
|Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s...
|Wed
|lol
|2
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|Feb 14
|RAHRAHlizardShyt
|5
|What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|Falopia W
|36
|Waukegan Tire
|Feb 11
|joseconsacowow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC