Lake County Board supports plan to as...

Lake County Board supports plan to ask voters if they want to pick chairman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Daily Herald

A proposal to let voters decide if they should directly elect the Lake County Board chairman gained the board's support Tuesday. Commissioners voted unanimously to request an amendment to legislation already in the state Senate that seeks to change how the chairman is chosen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen... 2 hr Trump is the man 1
News Battle Of The Boycotts In Waukegan, Illinois (Jul '07) Wed Daniel 8
News Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s... Wed lol 2
News You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako... Feb 14 RAHRAHlizardShyt 5
News What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct? Feb 13 lol 1
Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10) Feb 11 Falopia W 36
Waukegan Tire Feb 11 joseconsacowow 1
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC