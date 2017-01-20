Indiana State Museum Exhibit Honors Percy Julian '20, "One of the...
In an article headlined "13 Indy museum exhibits coming and going", the Indianapolis Star notes that "'Making a Mark in Science: Percy Julian' ends Feb. 28 at the Indiana State Museum. Discover one of the the nation's most accomplished scientists, who graduated from DePauw University."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic...
|Thu
|A real man not a ...
|2
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Tue
|John Caliendo
|5
|What Are The Limits On Backyard Livestock In Ch...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|2
|Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen...
|Feb 16
|Trump is the man
|1
|Battle Of The Boycotts In Waukegan, Illinois (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Daniel
|8
|Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s...
|Feb 15
|lol
|2
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|Feb 14
|RAHRAHlizardShyt
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC