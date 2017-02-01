Icy road conditions causing multiple ...

Icy road conditions causing multiple crashes in north, northwest suburbs

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Accidents have been reported on Green Bay Rd at Crescent Ave., SB Tri-State Tollway before Waukegan Toll Plaza, NB Skokie Hwy past Grand Ave., and Route 120 at Green Bay Rd. Skycam 9 was over the scene of a crash on SB Quentin Rd. near Dundee in Palatine and Hwy 14 and Lake Cook Rd in Barrington.

