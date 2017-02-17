Former Lake County coroner Rudd charged with perjury over petitions
Controversial former Lake County coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd was indicted Wednesday on five counts of perjury alleging he knowingly lied on nominating petitions when seeking re-election in 2016, court records show. Lake County Undersheriff Ray Rose said about "15 to 20 signatures" on the five petition pages involved in the indictment were proven to be false.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chic...
|5 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Chicagoa s Navy Pier Ferris wheel free on Valen...
|Feb 16
|Trump is the man
|1
|Battle Of The Boycotts In Waukegan, Illinois (Jul '07)
|Feb 15
|Daniel
|8
|Chicago area pastor asks The President to put s...
|Feb 15
|lol
|2
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|Feb 14
|RAHRAHlizardShyt
|5
|What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
|Topless Server Night at N & T's Restaurant in... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|Falopia W
|36
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC