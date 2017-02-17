Former Lake County coroner Rudd charg...

Former Lake County coroner Rudd charged with perjury over petitions

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Daily Herald

Controversial former Lake County coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd was indicted Wednesday on five counts of perjury alleging he knowingly lied on nominating petitions when seeking re-election in 2016, court records show. Lake County Undersheriff Ray Rose said about "15 to 20 signatures" on the five petition pages involved in the indictment were proven to be false.

