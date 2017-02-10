Five Lake County men arrested on drug, gun charges
Five suburban men are facing drug or weapons charges after a four-month police investigation involving Lake County and federal authorities. Detectives with the Lake County sheriff's Gang Task Force bought heroin or guns from the suspects as part of the investigation, authorities said Thursday.
